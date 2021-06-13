Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Walmart Stores#Walmart U S#Wmt#Sec#Gsa Capital Partners Llp#Credit Suisse Group#Mkm Partners#Goldman Sachs Group#Ubs Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Grocery & Supermaketmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 877,402 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,878,304.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stockstickerreport.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $308.89 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2,596.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Snowflake worth $308,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,065 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Retailnysenasdaqlive.com

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR): Traders Are Undervaluing These Stock’s:

The Services stock closed with direction of ↑ of its last trading at $28.15 while performing a change of 0.25% Gain on Friday, January 17, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $34.39 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Yum China worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$650.35 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $650.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.20 million and the lowest is $641.50 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Entegris worth $33,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $999.15 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of ConocoPhillips worth $999,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Ennis worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Swiss National Bank Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Swiss National Bank Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $332.27 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475,306 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of AT&T worth $332,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.