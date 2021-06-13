FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).