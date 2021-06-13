FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)
FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.americanbankingnews.com