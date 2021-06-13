FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)
FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,761 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).