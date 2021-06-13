Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

By ABMN Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of SPG stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the lowest is $31.90 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report sales of $199.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $210.49 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $59.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post sales of $93.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $110.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 799.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Entegris worth $33,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$6.30 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $6.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.