I am the Vice President of Product Marketing for ThroughPut Inc., an AI-Powered Supply Chain Software Company based in the U.S. and Germany. Chewy’s financial filings reveal that it lost a staggering $40 million in missed sales due to out-of-stock inventory in a single quarter. News broadcasts and social media feeds have been flooded with concerning images of port blockages and logistics bottlenecks. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen warehouses overstocked with products waiting to be shipped to remote corners of the globe. As the pandemic forced consumers to change where they shopped, what they purchased, and how much they bought at unprecedented scales and speeds, fast-moving consumer goods (or FMCG) market dynamics shifted overnight.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO