FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)
FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.americanbankingnews.com