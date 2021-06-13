FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)
FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.americanbankingnews.com