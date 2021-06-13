Cancel
Stocks

FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.americanbankingnews.com
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

National Bank Financial Increases EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Sells $12,150.00 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,416.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
StocksWKRB News

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $37.19 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $37,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. A...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,360 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Q Capital Solutions Acquires 6,670 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Q Capital Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. […]
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. A number of other...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.