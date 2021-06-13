Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.americanbankingnews.com
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $31.42 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stockscom-unik.info

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 141.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.27% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 4,436 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.