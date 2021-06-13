FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.