iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust
FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com