Splatoon 3 - 6 things Nintendo needs to fix in the sequel

The HD remasters of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess that came out on Wii U … stay on Wii U. At least for now. And rumors about a possible The Legend of Zelda 3D Collection that includes, in addition to those mentioned, Ocarina of Time, they are still that, rumors. Some of us, naive of us, even believed that Nintendo would not forget about Majora’s Mask and would dare to put it in the compilation as well. It would have been a great detail for him 35th anniversary of the saga. Seeing that we did not learn the lesson with Super Mario 3D All-Stars and that we were getting too excited, Eiji Aonuma, the director of the series, had to go on stage during the Nintendo Direct of the E3 2021 to clarify that no, that Nintendo is not working on any commemorative edition or anything like that. “We do not have any other games planned for Nintendo Switch nor any campaign “, were his exact words.