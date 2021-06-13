Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust
FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com