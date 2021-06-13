FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.americanbankingnews.com