Why Sylacauga marble is known around the world

This is the grave of Arthur Goldberg. Born in 1908 in Chicago, Goldberg grew up as the son of Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine. His father died in 1916. He didn’t have any money to begin with. He was just a produce peddler. Goldberg was too young to go to work but his older siblings had to drop out of school to support the family. He managed to avoid having to drop out. He graduated from high school in 1925 and went on to a couple of junior colleges, then DePaul, and finally Northwestern, working to put himself through school. He finished a first law degree at Northwestern in 1929 and then a law doctoral degree in 1930. His talents were obvious to his Northwestern professors, who named him to key positions among students and promoted his career to a significant extent.