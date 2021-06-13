Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $844.58.