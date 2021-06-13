Cancel
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.americanbankingnews.com
#Broadcom Inc#Avgo#Barclays Bank#Avgo#Sec#Capital Management Inc#Argent Trust Co#Peg#Royal Bank Of Canada#Keycorp#Citigroup Inc#Broadcom News
Grocery & Supermaketmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 877,402 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,878,304.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $910.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $844.58.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,294 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.
StocksWKRB News

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $81.38 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $113.00

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $665.00

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Entegris worth $33,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $35.54 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.39% of The Middleby worth $35,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $34.03 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Snap-on worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.