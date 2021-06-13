Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust
FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.americanbankingnews.com