Following months of increasing trade speculation and a very controversial public dismissal of his future with the Atlanta Falcons, the team struck a deal to trade Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. The All-Pro was all smiles when he landed in Nashville earlier this week, and with his jersey now in the Titans locker room -- Jones moving from his familiar No. 11 to No. 2 -- his road with the Falcons has officially come to its end. It's been a long one that began with the Falcons mortgaging their future to move up and select him with the sixth-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.