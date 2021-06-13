FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)
FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.americanbankingnews.com