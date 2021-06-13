FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.