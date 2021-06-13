Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.americanbankingnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcd#S Corporation#Credit Suisse Group#Stock#Mcdonald#Mcd#Argus#Telsey Advisory Group#Mcdonald S Co#Mcdonald S#Mcdonald S Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $31.42 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Clorox worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $210.79 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,914,494 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.10% of NIKE worth $210,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD): Traders Are Undervaluing These Stock’s:

The Services stock closed with direction of ↑ of its last trading at $211.98 while performing a change of 0.54% Gain on Friday, January 17, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.69 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.
StocksWKRB News

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $35.54 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.39% of The Middleby worth $35,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. A number of other...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.0% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.