FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vym#Us Bancorp#Dividend Yield#Sec#Nysearca#Vym#Sec#Fmr Llc#Us Bancorp De#News Ratings
