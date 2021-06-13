Harley Quinn Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust Review – Up Close and Personal

Last year, DC Comics published the digital comic book series Harley Quinn Black + White + Red, later published as print comic books. Creators including Harleen writer and artist Stjepan Šejić, Mirka Andolfo, Erica Henderson, Jordie Bellaire, plus longstanding Harley creators like Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Sam Humphries all contributed short stories in black and white accompanied by splashes of red. Harley Quinn Black + White + Red has just been published, with two surprise never-before-seen stories only available in this format, courtesy of some rather high-profile creative teams: "Eight Nights of Harlequin" by Veep showrunner David Mandel and artist Adam Hughes, and "Harleen's Half Dozen (Plus One)" by Harley Quinn co-creator Paul Dini and fellow Batman: The Animated Series alumni Kevin Altieri. They were not published digitally with the others or serialised in print, if you bought those comics and now want these two new ones, you have to buy all the old ones again. And while that may be an expensive way to get an Adam Hughes Harley Quinn short story, it is not as pricey as it was for David Mandel. Who decided he wanted to buy all the original artwork to the story by Adam Hughes. "I kinda had to do it. Once I saw the first page or two, it was just like, oh man, I gotta get this. To have a complete story, so that I can page through the art the way you get to page through the comic—that's pretty cool." So basically David Mandel paid for the privilege to write a Harley Quinn story…