Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Harley Quinn Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust Review – Up Close and Personal

By Eric Frederiksen
Batman News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve reviewed a whole bunch of Harley statues here at Batman News, and we’ve even reviewed a ceramic bust. But we’ve never reviewed anything like this. This is the Batman the Animated Series Harley Quin: Legends in 3-Dimensions 1:2 scale bust from Diamond Select. A lot of time when we...

batman-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastel Colors#Harley Quinn Legends#Bust Review#Batman News#Diamond Select#Meawhile#Animated Series Harley#Batman News#Jug Media Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn EXCITED with the new Harley Quinn

Let’s not forget that the ex of the Joker, Harley Quinn, will have his third appearance in the film of The Suicide Squad from James Gunn which will premiere this summer, on August 6. And Gunn can’t wait for us to see what actress Margot Robbie has done with the role this time around.
Moviessideshow.com

All the Harley Quinn News Announced at New York Comic Con 2019

Harley Quinn stole audiences’ hearts with her first appearance on Batman: The Animated Series. A character that was meant for a single episode proved to be too popular to forget. DC embraced the harlequin and, of course, you can catch the Cupid of Crime now featured in comics, video games,...
TV SeriesBatman News

Legends of Tomorrow 6×05 Review – The Legends Get Animated

Six seasons in, Legends of Tomorrow is starting to run out of ideas. Oh wait, no it’s not. It’s time for an animated Disney Princess story. Because of course it is. Spoilers follow for Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 5, “The Satanist’s Apprentice.”. “The Satanist’s Apprentice”. Life on planet...
ComicsBatman News

Batman: Urban Legends #4 review

Batman: Urban Legends is back, and its fourth issue might have the widest range of quality so far. One story is the best installment of anything this series has seen to this point, and another almost gets there, but the other two have to settle for those words that I don’t want to have to use: “fine” and “average.”
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Legends of the Dark Knight’ #2 review

Poisoned by the very toxin he sought to weaponize against Gotham and its dear Dark Knight, the Joker is knocking on death’s door. With only one vial of anti-toxin left in his utility belt, Batman must make a choice: save his archnemesis or finally put an end to the dance with the devil in the pale moonlight. Unfortunately, there isn’t much time for the Caped Crusader to deal with the ramifications of his decision as the arrival of a crude, yet functional, riddle escalates the situation.
Entertainmentpremierpopc.com

Dini and Mandel Share Harley Quinn Black + White + Red Secrets

Following in the grand tradition of Batman Black and White, Harley Quinn put her own delightfully twisted spin on the limited color concept last year in the DC Black Label anthology series. DCTV Pride Profile: Dreamer. DCTV Pride Profile: Dreamer In honor of Pride Month, we're shining a spotlight on...
TV Seriestoonado.com

Batman And Catwoman Scene Was Too Brash Even For HARLEY QUINN

In an interview with Variety about superhero films and TV shows that subvert audience expectations, one particular tidbit is catching the attention of many DC Comics fans. Harley Quinn showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker were interviewed about their adult animated series and it seems the move from the defunct DC Universe to HBO Max might see the show double down on some of its more raunchy aspects.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5 arrives with another Harley Quinn perk

The second to last Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book is now available to purchase, bringing the mini-series near its end. As with the previous four issues, this new release comes with a code to redeem a free item in Fortnite. Assuming you get all six codes released with the six comic book issues, you’ll be able to unlock a special Batman skin.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will "Eat, Bang, and Kill" their way into new comic title this fall

Harley Quinn is one of DC's most popular characters, and her starring role has extended beyond comic books and into movies, as well as her hit HBO Max animated series. Now, Harley's multimedia adventure comes full circle as Harley Quinn: The Animated Series gets a comic book sequel to the show's second season finale meant to fill in the time before the upcoming third season.
Comicsentertainmentearth.com

Batman Harley Quinn 12-Inch Action Figure

This item cannot ship to certain locations outside the United States. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Fans of the Caped Crusader must have this Batman Harley Quinn 12-Inch Action Figure! Measures about 12-inches tall. Entertainment Earth, Inc. markets and sells products, including...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Paul Dini/Adam Hughes Harley Quinn B&W Stories Only In New Collection

Last year, DC Comics published the digital comic book series Harley Quinn Black + White + Red, later published as print comic books. Creators including Harleen writer and artist Stjepan Šejić, Mirka Andolfo, Erica Henderson, Jordie Bellaire, plus longstanding Harley creators like Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Sam Humphries all contributed short stories in black and white accompanied by splashes of red. Harley Quinn Black + White + Red has just been published, with two surprise never-before-seen stories only available in this format, courtesy of some rather high-profile creative teams: "Eight Nights of Harlequin" by Veep showrunner David Mandel and artist Adam Hughes, and "Harleen's Half Dozen (Plus One)" by Harley Quinn co-creator Paul Dini and fellow Batman: The Animated Series alumni Kevin Altieri. They were not published digitally with the others or serialised in print, if you bought those comics and now want these two new ones, you have to buy all the old ones again. And while that may be an expensive way to get an Adam Hughes Harley Quinn short story, it is not as pricey as it was for David Mandel. Who decided he wanted to buy all the original artwork to the story by Adam Hughes. "I kinda had to do it. Once I saw the first page or two, it was just like, oh man, I gotta get this. To have a complete story, so that I can page through the art the way you get to page through the comic—that's pretty cool." So basically David Mandel paid for the privilege to write a Harley Quinn story…