Dungeons & Dragons Announces Dungeon Master Challenge Contest

Dungeons & Dragons have revealed that they will have two new books released in 2021, with more info on both coming at D&D Live 2021. The first entry will be their next adventure book as they're traveling to the feywild in The Wild Beyond The Witchight, set to be released on September 21st, 2021. The second will be Wizards of the Coast's third venture into having a crossover with Magic: The Gathering as the next sourcebook will be Strixhaven: Curriculum Of Chaos, set to be released on November 16th, 2021. We have the primary and special edition covers for Witchlight for you to check out here, as well as the official artwork (but not the final book cover) for Strixhaven down at the bottom.