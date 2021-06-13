Cancel
Dungeons & Dragons Announces Dungeon Master Challenge Contest

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons & Dragons will be hosting a new contest to determine the best Dungeon Masters in the game. The Dungeon Master Challenge is a new competition that will feature a series of challenges that will test a DM's ability to design and adapt to a variety of situations. The competition will culminate in a Final Challenge that will take place at D&D Celebration, an online gaming event that takes place on September 26th. The winner will receive a custom trophy and a prize pack of DM material valued at over $2,000.

