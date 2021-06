With the United Nations (UN) secretary-general warning the G7 summit that we are teetering on the edge of the abyss in respect of the climate and ecological crises, it was gut-wrenching to see the summit fail deeply on climate. While the leaders announced plans for a more than 50 per cent cut in emissions by 2030, in the small print was a classic Johnsonism. The baseline from which the cut was to be measured was from 16 years ago – in 2005, not 2021. The main action point was an agreement to end most of the G7’s public funding...