This week, Team Flash will say goodbye to Cisco Ramon as Carlos Valdes exits The CW's The Flash and that departure means a whole new chapter for the series, one which will see Chester (Brandon McKnight) take over for Cisco as the team continues to protect Central City. Now, we have an idea of what that looks like. The CW has released photos from "Masquerade", the upcoming 13th episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 15th, and will see not only Chester try to fill Cisco's shoes, but will also see Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) have to face her past. You can check out the synopsis below.