Islanders power play groove could be difference maker

The New York Islanders won Game 5 with a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins to give them a 3-2 series lead, allowing the team to potentially advance to the next round in the upcoming game. Game 5 was highlighted by the power play, where the Islanders scored three of their five goals and ultimately controlled the game. For a team that possessed a below-average power-play unit in the regular season, scoring on only 18.75 percent of opportunities, the recent success has been one of bewilderment. How has the power-play unit been able to score nine goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Moreover, if the unit continues to be successful, how far can it carry the team? So far, the success has helped steal Game 5 in Boston, leading to a series-clinching game on Wednesday night if they win again.