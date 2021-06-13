Cancel
Israel’s designated PM vows to fight Iran nuclear deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEaoX_0aSyONrm00
Israel’s designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett (AP)

Israel’s designated prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has said that renewing the international nuclear deal with Iran would be a mistake.

In a speech to parliament, Mr Bennett said that Israel remains ready to act against Iran.

“Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Mr Bennett said. “Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action.”

The strong comments maintain the confrontational policy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Nonetheless, Mr Bennett thanked US president Joe Biden and his administration for supporting Israel over the decades.

Mr Bennett’s new government is scheduled to be sworn into office late on Sunday after a parliamentary vote.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to lead his Likud Party back to power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbRaA_0aSyONrm00
Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)

Mr Netanyahu is slated to become opposition leader later, and in a speech made clear he has no plans on giving up leadership of the Likud Party.

He vowed to “continue the great mission of my life, ensuring the security of Israel”.

“If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country in our way,” he said.

