Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some in the Big Bend and a few in South Georgia woke up to rain and a few rumbles of thunder as a west-to-east line of showers and thunderstorms developed north of I-10 Sunday morning. The line fizzled out by 9 a.m., leaving many with sun and clouds. But rain and storm chances are forecast to return to the area in the afternoon and evening hours with highs ranging from near 90 to the mid 90s Sunday. Overall, rain chances will be near 60%.