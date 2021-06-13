Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Seeks Proposals for Next 2 Private Astronaut Missions to Space Station

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is seeking proposals for two new private astronaut missions to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s efforts to open space to more people than ever before. With these opportunities, U.S. commercial companies will continue to play an essential role in establishing a sustained presence in low-Earth orbit (LEO) through the agency’s Commercial LEO Development Program.

parabolicarc.com
State
Washington State
