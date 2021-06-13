Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Guest Opinion | Pastor Kerwin Manning: Refund Our Community

pasadenanow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter attending the Pasadena City Council meeting on June 7th, I felt obligated to speak up. I’ve had the honor of Pastoring this City for over 20 years and fully understand the importance of honoring my word, to my congregation and to the residents of this great City. We expect our City officials to have the same obligation, honestly respecting and championing the desires of the people who elected them. On behalf of the residents of our City, I implore you, to not disregard the many voices of community members who are concerned about the budget for fiscal year 2022. We are demanding that the City Council reconsider pouring millions into frivolous Police spending and reassign these funds appropriately, INVESTING IN THE COMMUNITY.

www.pasadenanow.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#The Pasadena City Council#The City Council#Community#The Police Department#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.