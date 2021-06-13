Guest Opinion | Pastor Kerwin Manning: Refund Our Community

After attending the Pasadena City Council meeting on June 7th, I felt obligated to speak up. I’ve had the honor of Pastoring this City for over 20 years and fully understand the importance of honoring my word, to my congregation and to the residents of this great City. We expect our City officials to have the same obligation, honestly respecting and championing the desires of the people who elected them. On behalf of the residents of our City, I implore you, to not disregard the many voices of community members who are concerned about the budget for fiscal year 2022. We are demanding that the City Council reconsider pouring millions into frivolous Police spending and reassign these funds appropriately, INVESTING IN THE COMMUNITY.