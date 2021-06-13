Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

The Fear Of The Bombs: St. Pete Business Couple Survives Hamas Attack In Israel

By Deborah Childress
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3hVg_0aSyMztc00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Heather and Roland Martino, the former ten-year owners of one of St. Pete’s premier bed and breakfast operations have released video footage of May’s Hamas attacks against Israel to The Free Press.

In 2019, the couple sold the popular Beach Drive Inn, located across the street from The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort and Golf Club, with many fond memories. Domestic and world travelers shared St. Pete’s downtown holiday festivities and relaxation with the historic comfort of the Martino property.

Amidst bustling crowds of people, big and little dogs alike – including Mo the Shih-Tzu, Jadora, McLovin’ and Angel – would quiver and cling to their masters as fireworks launched and boomed on Tampa Bay at Straub Park.

After the sale of their business, the Martinos traveled abroad for a while, finally settling in Israel until their future return to their St. Pete home. Making Ramat Gan, Israel their second home placed them only 36 miles from Ashkelon where the heaviest showers of Hamas rockets hit the Jewish state. The attacks so terrified the animals that dogs – and even birds – clung to the walls of the city in desperate search for a place to hide.

For Heather Martino, returning to Israel meant recollections of living in Neve Yaakov in East Jerusalem for ten years as a child, beginning at age four. For her and her seven younger siblings during the Persian Gulf War, it was the days of wearing gas masks as Iraqui SCUD missile attacks and the threat of mustard gas descended from the sky with only an infant-stage Israeli missile intervention system.

Heather recalled she and her family retreating to “the sealed room,” a room consisting of any doors or windows being sealed with towels drenched in Clorox and water.

Such rooms preceded Israel’s current-day bomb rooms, required in all new construction. Heather said they also had a gas mask crib for the babies. Conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians marred her otherwise great childhood, but never once had she seen a missile or a rocket in the sky. Until last month.

The Martinos were at home when Hamas’ rockets surprisingly attacked Tel Aviv, located just over a mile from their apartment. It was 10:00 in the evening when the sirens wailed for the first time since the couple’s arrival. Those attacks would last three consecutive days.

Heather described her reaction.

“The sound of rockets has always given me an eery feeling inside – in the pit of my stomach – and the sirens – they both make me freeze. When we were first hit near our home, I was in shock. How did they get so close to us (from launches out of Gaza)? I was in disbelief – is this what I think it is? So the May attacks sent me back to my childhood, with some of it that I don’t remember, I suppose due to trauma. But I know the Iron Dome air defense system will intercept most of the rockets launched against us. We had a rocket almost directly above us that was intercepted and some coming towards us that were intercepted, too. But the first rockets were a little too close to home, maybe only a few hundred yards away.”

Heather chuckled when she recounted, “When it all first started, we went to the bomb room on the first floor – we call it “ground zero” here – but it was locked. But we got it open by the second time the sirens went off.”

The Free Press asked Roland Martino his opinion regarding the American people’s awareness and understanding of the Palestinian-Israeli conflicts. He said, “I don’t think Americans realize the Palestinians use terror balloons once or twice a week to express hostility. They look like they’re party balloons but attached to them are bombs. But the majority of Israelis live in central Israel, so the balloons don’t do much harm (from the Gaza Strip).”

News reports state there has been an escalation of the launch of these balloons in recent times.

Roland then mentioned that rockets Hamas is launching are not target accurate – Hamas can only guess where they think they will land.

He also said that Israel’s population is 25 percent Islamic. “Most Americans realize there are Christians here, but generally believe Israel’s population is more Jewish than it actually is.”

He concluded, making a statement about Palestinian propaganda. “Around 2,400 rockets were launched in May and 600 of them misfired, blowing up Palestinian buildings that they blame the Israelis for. They are accidentally killing their own people and then treating themselves as martyrs. Palestinian parents give their children rocks at a young age, teaching them to hate Israel.”

Videos recorded in the evening were located at the Martinos’ home. Daytime videos captured rocket activity from a friend’s apartment in Be’er Ya’akov, which was even closer to the rocket attacks.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#East Jerusalem#The Free Press#Golf Club#Jewish#Iraqui#Martinos#Iron Dome#Americans#Israelis#Islamic#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
AgriculturePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

USDA Sets July 30 Deadline For Urban AG Grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting grant applications for Urban Agriculture and Production (UAIP), a grant that is designed to allow community organizations to plan for and implement urban agriculture strategies. The deadline for grant applications is July 30. Urban Ag projects are ways to build community, food...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

‘Heavy’ IDF Retaliation in Gaza for Hamas Arson Balloon Attacks on Israel

The Israeli Air Force carried out a “heavy” wave of air strikes in northern and central Gaza late Thursday night in retaliation for nearly a dozen Hamas-led incendiary balloon attacks on Israeli citizens across the border, Walla! News and Israel’s Channel 13 News outlet reported. The IDF Spokesperson said in...
Middle EastPosted by
Action News Jax

Israel claims Hamas tried to hamper defenses from Gaza tower

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Israel's ambassador to the United States said Tuesday that Hamas militants tried to disrupt Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system from a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other news outlets, prompting the Israeli air force to destroy the high rise last month. The AP said it has not seen evidence to support the claim.
MilitaryPosted by
WGAU

Israel says Hamas tried to disrupt Iron Dome, AP seeks proof

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Israel's ambassador to the United States said Tuesday that Hamas militants tried to disrupt Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system from a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other news outlets, prompting the Israeli air force to destroy the high rise last month. The AP said it has not seen evidence to support the claim.
Middle Eastalethonews.com

Blinken’s statements encourage Israel to continue its crimes: Hamas

GAZA – The Hamas Movement denounced the recent statement of US Secretary Antony Blinken on Israel’s right to self-defense, saying that it gives the green light to the “Zionist enemy” to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people. Hamas in a press statement on Tuesday said, “Is the killing of...
Middle East24newshd.tv

Israel says Hamas jammed signals from destroyed media building

Israel alleged Tuesday that a Gaza media building it destroyed was used by Hamas to jam air defenses as it offered to help the Associated Press rebuild its bureau. Israel's ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, gave the most detailed explanation yet of the decision to strike the tower as he met the head of the news agency, Gary Pruitt, at its New York headquarters.
Middle EastYNET News

Netanyahu revives row over canceled right-wing Jerusalem march

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reignited a row over a controversial right-wing march through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, which was canceled Monday after the organizers rejected a new route suggested by police. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. In late-night consultations Monday, Netanyahu tasked Israel...
MilitaryYNET News

Hamas military wing members in Cairo for Israel prisoner swap talks

A delegation of senior members of the Hamas military wing arrived in Cairo on Wednesday as part of negotiations on a possible prisoner swap between Israel and the terror group that rules Gaza. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The delegation included Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of the military...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Hamas honors Al Jazeera for coverage of conflict with Israel

The Palestinian terror group Hamas honored Al Jazeera on Tuesday for the Qatar-based news organization's coverage of its recent conflict with Israel. American Jewish Committee managing director of global communications Avi Mayer noticed the announcement on Hamas’ Arab-language website and took to Twitter. "Holy crap: Al Jazeera has accepted an...
Militarynewsatw.com

Israel says Hamas used tower to jam Iron Dome

The building, housing AP and Al Jazeera, was destroyed by an Israeli strike in the recent conflict. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
U.S. Politicsweeklyblitz.net

Ilhan Omar equates Hamas with US and Israel

Scandalous Ilhan Omar has now made the most notorious bid of equating mega-terror outfit Hamas with the United States and Israel, While she has been blindly endorsing terrorist acts of Palestinian Arabs and Hamas, in a tweet she said: “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice.
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Report: Jordan and Hamas May Reconcile to Confront Israel

Jordan and Hamas may be on the verge of reconciliation in the ongoing confrontation with the occupation state of Israel, Anadolu has reported. This was evident during the latest Israeli assault on Palestinians in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, with Amman expressing its keenness to defend the people of occupied Palestine.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

The Legal War: Hamas’ War Crimes and Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Hamas and PIJ utilized the presence of international media headquarters in the building as a cover for their military activities. As such, they prejudiced and endangered the civilian nature of the building, rendering it a legitimate military target. The Hamas military intelligence technological research and development compound situated in the...
Middle Eastthejewishstar.com

Why Kristof is (still) wrong on Israel and Hamas

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof followed his recent televised exchange with Bill Maher with a column meant to push back on one of the points made by the HBO show host. “Gaza fired 4,000 rockets into Israel,” Maher told Kristof. “What would you say Israel should have done instead...
Middle Eastamericasnewshub.com

Hamas Awards Al Jazeera for ‘Great’ Coverage of Latest War with Israel

The Iranian-backed Hamas terror group presented an award this week to the Al Jazeera news network for what the terror group described as the outlet’s “great professionalism” in its coverage of last month’s war with Israel. Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s deputy head, said the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera network “performed with great...
MilitaryNewsbug.info

Israel attacks targets in Gaza after Hamas sends incendiary balloons

JERUSALEM — Israeli fighter jets have targeted Palestinian organizations in the Gaza Strip for the first time since a cease-fire with Hamas halted recent escalations in fighting. The Israeli military tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday that the bombardments were in response to incendiary balloons sent from Gaza into...