Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

Floating solar panels market size value is expected to reach USD 2201.8 million by 2027. During this period, the market is likely to register a CAGR of approximately 24.53 %. Growth Drivers and Key RestraintsTraditional solar panels are generally installed on roof tops or free land. But these have a downside, as they occupy a massive amount of land. A number of countries are observing depletion of free land where solar panel systems can be installed on a large-scale basis. This issue has been addressed in the form of the Floating Solar Panels Market technology, which makes use of water surface. These can be installed on lakes, ponds, rivers, sea and reservoirs, which leads to their high demand and the expansion of the floating solar panels industry.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO