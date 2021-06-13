Goodyear Blimp to Visit EAA AirVenture
(Oshkosh) The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s blimp, Wingfoot Three, will continue a long tradition of Oshkosh Goodyear appearances with a visit to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021. Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three is scheduled to arrive in Oshkosh on Monday, July 26th and will be on display and be flying at various times during the event until Saturday, July 31st. At EAA AirVenture, Wingfoot Three pilots will also participate at a variety of events, as AirVenture is one of the few air shows on the Goodyear Blimp schedule this year. Goodyear Aviation will also continue its participation as an EAA AirVenture Exhibitor in 2021 in the Main Aircraft Display area.dailydodge.com