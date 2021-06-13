Goodyear Blimp to Visit EAA AirVenture

Even though goose season is still a few months away for many parts of the country that doesn’t mean you need to be a slouch about your equipment or practice during the off-season. Here in Pennsylvania, we have about a month to bag eight geese a piece per day (with a possession limit of 24). Although, I wish it was more (I have an irrational hatred of Canadian Geese). Having a good shotgun that won’t fail you in the field is an absolute necessity and personally, I don’t feel like using my grandfather’s over-and-under will do the job correctly when you’re trying to take down the Winged Canadian Menace. EAA has just released their NEW Girsan MC312 Goose Shotgun which is pre-loaded with features specifically suited to perfect your goose hunting season like a full lineup of chokes as well as an included red dot optic.