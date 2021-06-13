Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Goodyear Blimp to Visit EAA AirVenture

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oshkosh) The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s blimp, Wingfoot Three, will continue a long tradition of Oshkosh Goodyear appearances with a visit to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021. Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three is scheduled to arrive in Oshkosh on Monday, July 26th and will be on display and be flying at various times during the event until Saturday, July 31st. At EAA AirVenture, Wingfoot Three pilots will also participate at a variety of events, as AirVenture is one of the few air shows on the Goodyear Blimp schedule this year. Goodyear Aviation will also continue its participation as an EAA AirVenture Exhibitor in 2021 in the Main Aircraft Display area.

dailydodge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodyear Blimp#Goodyear Tire#Wingfoot Three#Oshkosh Goodyear#Airventure#Goodyear Aviation#Eaa Airventure Exhibitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Oshkosh, WI101 WIXX

EAA AirVenture to ‘Remind People of 2019’

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The organizers of EAA Airventure say that next month’s event will look a lot like the last event that took place before COVID-19. EAA Spokesman Dick Knapinski says they’re working with health officials to keep people as safe as possible. “A lot of things will look...
Travelexecutivetraveller.com

21st century blimp offers a luxurious new take on intercity travel

When it comes to flying between cities and even on some regional routes, would you swap high speed for slow comfort?. That’s a trade-off which British company Hybrid Air Vehicles believes many travellers would be more than willing to make, especially if it means relaxing in spacious armchairs while enjoying the view through panoramic windows.
Carsgruntstuff.com

Goodyear SightLine: Smart Tires for Last Mile Delivery

Goodyear’s first good tire resolution will initially goal van and lightweight haulage fleets. Goodyear Sightline makes use of sensors with cloud-based algorithms. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Firm, a number one firm in related mobility, has offered the primary good tire resolution for mild industrial autos, Goodyear SightLine. Goodyear SightLine...
Carsgetitfree.us

Get a FREE Car Care Check at Goodyear!

Make sure your vehicle is in tip-top shape with this great offer from Goodyear!. Before you take that summer road trip, it’s a good idea to double check that everything in your car is in working order. Luckily, you don’t have to pay for a mechanic to check-up on the health of your vehicle.
Akron, OHrubbernews.com

Watch: Goodyear targeting delivery sector with 'SightLine' telematics

AKRON—Goodyear is targeting its latest foray into the realm of predictive maintenance technologies, dubbed "SightLine," at cargo van fleets in North America and Europe serving sectors such as field service, construction and last-mile delivery. Goodyear claims SightLine—which employs cloud-based algorithms using data generated from tire-mounted sensors to communicate with fleet...
Carstractionnews.com

Goodyear Tire introduces first tire intelligence for cargo van fleets

Goodyear Tire announced the first tire intelligence solution for cargo van fleets, Goodyear SightLine. Goodyear SightLine will help enable seamless, safe and reliable mobility for all vehicles starting with cargo vans serving the field service, construction and last-mile delivery industries. Later this year, Goodyear SightLine will also be available to...
Wisconsin StateAllOutdoor.com

EAA’s Brand NEW Girsan MC312 Goose Semi-Auto Shotgun

Even though goose season is still a few months away for many parts of the country that doesn’t mean you need to be a slouch about your equipment or practice during the off-season. Here in Pennsylvania, we have about a month to bag eight geese a piece per day (with a possession limit of 24). Although, I wish it was more (I have an irrational hatred of Canadian Geese). Having a good shotgun that won’t fail you in the field is an absolute necessity and personally, I don’t feel like using my grandfather’s over-and-under will do the job correctly when you’re trying to take down the Winged Canadian Menace. EAA has just released their NEW Girsan MC312 Goose Shotgun which is pre-loaded with features specifically suited to perfect your goose hunting season like a full lineup of chokes as well as an included red dot optic.
Stonewall, TXFredericksburg Standard

EAA to hold Fly In at Stonewall

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1088, based at Gillespie County Airport, will host its annual Fly In at Stonewall on Saturday, June 19. Members, their families, and guests will gather at Burg Lake Aero Airport for a picnic lunch and fellowship. Ryan Majors, the chapter’s 2020 Ray Aviation Scholar, will give an update on his progress toward securing a private pilot license this summer.
Carseaa.org

EAA’s Attic — Menasco C-4S Pirate Engine

This piece originally ran in the May 2021 issue of EAA Sport Aviation magazine. In 1936, as part of his ongoing quest for better performance, Steve Wittman replaced the original Cirrus Hermes engine in his well-known racer Chief Oshkosh with this Menasco C-4S Pirate. This inverted, four-cylinder inline engine was normally rated at 150 hp at 2260 rpm, but Steve ran it at 3000 rpm when racing, which meant a power output of about 200 hp. Menasco Pirate engines were also used in Great Lakes biplanes, Ryan STs, and a variant of the de Havilland Canada DH.82C Tiger Moth known as the Menasco Moth.
Sawyer County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

EAA Chapter offers free airplane rides

Chapter 631 of the Experimental Aircraft Association is back to offering free airplane rides, weather permitting, to youths ages 8-17, this summer. Pilots at each event will explain how airplanes work and how they prepare for the safety of flight. Young Eagles flights, all offered on Saturdays 10 a.m. to...
Carsinsideevs.com

See The Secret Tesla Supercharger At Goodyear Proving Grounds

Our own video director Kyle Conner makes a ton of videos for several different YouTube channels, and each channel has its own unique content. While you'll find some traditional car reviews from Conner, a lot of his coverage is quite different from what you'll see from rival video producers. With...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Wingfoot One Blimp to stop in Lawton Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Goodyear blimp Wingfoot One is set to appear in Lawton this weekend. It will have a stopover from Saturday, June 12 to June 13. The blimp is currently on its trip from Goodyear’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio to its home base in Carson, California. The...
Goodyear, AZkjzz.org

Flite Goodyear Gives Old Lockheed Martin Facility New Wings

Flite Goodyear is on the site of a former Goodyear Tire and Rubber facility, which later became a Lockheed Martin facility. A former Naval air station in the West Valley is aiming to become a major job center for the region. Flite Goodyear is on the site of a former...
Carscarthrottle.com

Subscribe To The CT Newsletter And Win A Set Of Goodyear Tyres

To celebrate the launch of our newsletter, we're giving away a set of sticky Goodyear tyres for your car. It’s a big day for Car Throttle as we launch our fresh, shiny newsletter! Subscribing only takes a minute or two, and once signed up, we’ll treat you to offers, competitions and other exclusive bits and pieces.
Goodyear, AZyourvalley.net

State again postpones Goodyear land auction

Will four be a charm for those wondering who will purchase 1,099 acres of state-owned land up for auction in Goodyear?. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited...
Businessfuelsmarketnews.com

Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Cooper

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that it has completed its acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, finalizing the merger agreement made public on February 22. The combination unites two leading tire companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry. The combined company will offer more options across the value spectrum making it easier for customers and consumers to choose Goodyear- and Cooper-branded tires.
Industryeaa.org

EAA Chapter 677 Ray Scholar Pays It Forward

Lily Busenbark, EAA 1293705, has dreamed of flying Young Eagles before she even had her pilot certificate in hand. Lily’s first exposure to aviation was in August 2018 when she took her first Young Eagles ride. “Oh my gosh it was insane,” she said. “The first time I was ever...