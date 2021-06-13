Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Adding Discovery Tour and New Content

By Josh Tolentino
Siliconera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft announced that more content is destined slated for addition to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. At its E3 2021 livestream event Ubisoft Forward, the company committed to supporting the game with additional content for an additional year. This is the first time additional content support has been extended for an Assassin’s Creed title. Previous titles like Odyssey or Origins received a year’s worth of content before development moved on. A new DLC expansion pack for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, titled The Siege of Paris, was promised, alongside a new free Discovery Mode exploration feature.

www.siliconera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Museum#Xbox One#Xbox Series#Ubisoft Forward#Origins#Dlc#The Discovery Tour#Google Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Another Big Assassin's Creed Valhalla Patch Probably Hits Next Week

The next big update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will drop in the near future, it seems. Patch 1.022 was spotted by PlayStation Game Size when it was added to PlayStation servers earlier this week. In the past, this has almost always meant that the update will be available to download around seven days later.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

E3 2021 – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Announces A Second Year of Content

Today, during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced that for the very first time in the franchise history, Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla will offer a second year of content. With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla already well into its first year of post-launch, players can currently jump into the recently-released Wrath of the Druids expansion, and will soon be able to dive into the second expansion, The Siege of Paris, as well as to learn more about the history of the time period in Discovery Tour: Viking Age.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Assassin's Creed Valhalla title update 1.2.2 goes live tomorrow with new skills and challenges

A new title update for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will be available tomorrow. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be getting a title 1.2.2 update on June 15 for all available platforms. and includes the biggest list for improvements for the game yet. As detailed in the patch notes, it will also be around 6GB to nearly 20GB depending on what platform the update is being applied to.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next update refreshes River Raids and adds game improvements

Along with the new Mastery Challenge game mode, the next update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla also refreshes River Raids and adds a huge list of game improvements. Update 1.2.2 arrives tomorrow, June 15th, with a patch size of 13.5GB for Xbox One and 18.7GB for Xbox Series X|S. We already know the Mastery Challenge content, but tomorrow's update also "refreshes" the River Raids by balancing the attack power of Jomsvikings to "better match their rank," and by "upping the stakes" so that you'll find more rewards at rivers with high alert levels. You'll also be able to buy Wayland's armour in Vagn's store.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris Expansion Announced; Arriving This Summer

Ubisoft has officially revealed the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion during its UbiForward E3 2021 event. As posted last week, the Valhalla game files already revealed the synopsis for the upcoming expansion, but Ubisoft has now officially confirmed Valhalla’s second expansion. Ubisoft revealed the Siege of Paris during an upcoming content recap, which we’ve included below.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

16 Amazing Indie Games You Missed at E3 2021 and Beyond

If you’ve been paying attention to the news coming out of E3, you’ve likely already gushed over your favorite trailers for games like Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Metroid Dread, the sequel to Breath of the Wild, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands…I could go on all day. There were a lot of great games!
Video Gameshypefresh.co

Microsoft’s E3 Showcase: Top 4 Xbox Releases Announced

Microsoft’s E3 Showcase: Top 4 Xbox Releases Announced. Microsoft completed their Xbox E3 showcase. During the E3 showcase, the company announced some exciting games, mostly, first person shooters that players are accustomed to. Here’s the top 4 releases announced by Microsoft for Xbox in 2021: Halo Infinite, Starfield, Battfield 2042, and Rainbow Six: Extraction.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartShifty Character

Note: According to patch v.1.001.002, you only need to hit 29 crystals instead of the 30 that were required before the patch. There are a total of 30 Blizon Crystals that are exclusive to planets five and seven (Blizar Prime and Cordelion). These crystals are glowing purple and are all technically needed to progress through the entirety of the two planets. You'll know you've encountered a Blizon Crystal because when you hit it, it transfers you between the current world and the destroyed world. Use this method to traverse the planet's pathing. This trophy should pop after hitting the 29th crystal. If it doesn't, you most likely missed a crystal, so be sure to keep track as you are going through.