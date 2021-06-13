Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Adding Discovery Tour and New Content

Note: According to patch v.1.001.002, you only need to hit 29 crystals instead of the 30 that were required before the patch. There are a total of 30 Blizon Crystals that are exclusive to planets five and seven (Blizar Prime and Cordelion). These crystals are glowing purple and are all technically needed to progress through the entirety of the two planets. You'll know you've encountered a Blizon Crystal because when you hit it, it transfers you between the current world and the destroyed world. Use this method to traverse the planet's pathing. This trophy should pop after hitting the 29th crystal. If it doesn't, you most likely missed a crystal, so be sure to keep track as you are going through.