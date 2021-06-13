Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Adding Discovery Tour and New Content
Ubisoft announced that more content is destined slated for addition to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. At its E3 2021 livestream event Ubisoft Forward, the company committed to supporting the game with additional content for an additional year. This is the first time additional content support has been extended for an Assassin’s Creed title. Previous titles like Odyssey or Origins received a year’s worth of content before development moved on. A new DLC expansion pack for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, titled The Siege of Paris, was promised, alongside a new free Discovery Mode exploration feature.www.siliconera.com