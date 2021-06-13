CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Saturday Night Tunes: 2021 Juneteenth Edition Part 1

By Battle Red Blog
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth is next weekend, so I thought it would be fun to do a two week series on some great black...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

'Jukebox Saturday Night' with The Swingaroos

Florida Studio Theatre presents “Jukebox Saturday Night” with The Swingaroos, a brand-new music revue following the history of the jukebox and highlighting the greatest hits of the 1920s–1960s. In this jazzy cabaret, The Swingaroos will put their signature swingin’ twist on such songs as “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
APG of Wisconsin

Molly and the Danger Band to serve up spooky tunes Saturday

They got their start in 2006 when the crawled onto a narrow ledge at The Pavilion on Hayward’s Main Street to play their music. That’s where they also got their name, Molly and the Danger Band — so apropos as they played for audiences below from their precarious perch. And...
HAYWARD, WI
punxsutawneyspirit.com

New Beginnings holding Light the Night Saturday

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The New Beginnings Church will hold its annual Light the Night event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 201 Rockland Ave., the home of Mike and Heather Weaver in Punxsutawney. Weaver, who is coordinating the event, said the event is free to the public and will feature...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth
The Independent

SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

Saturday Night Live is back with four first-time hosts. Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Owen Wilson have already hosted the first three episodes of the season but this week (October 23) Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis will host with Brandi Carlile performing.Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be first-time hosts.Saturday Night Live returned on 2 October on NBC in the US after a summer hiatus. This is the show’s 47th season.pic.twitter.com/5E6HS5YnrC— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 22, 2021Kardashian West shared SNL’s announcement of her hosting gig on Twitter, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”SNL recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2021 ceremony. Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, which was also crowned Outstanding Comedy Series. Read More SNL: How much do the cast get paid?
TV & VIDEOS
ithaca.com

Halloween Grab Bag Part I: DIck Miller Edition

It’s that time of year again, kiddies. This week, I dove into my DVD library to recommend some of the horror movies that I consider classic weirdo fun, featuring my all-time favorite character actor, Dick Miller (1928-2019). Check out the man’s resume on Wikipedia or IMDB, he’s got genre credits for days, and always enlivened whatever movie or TV show he was working on.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tami Roman Calls Reggie Youngblood to Handle David Edwards During ‘The Real World’ Reunion

Reality television is something Tami Roman knows well. Tami Roman is widely recognized for her time on “Basketball Wives.” She had a lot of controversial moments on the show. But her altercation with Evelyn Lozada set the tone for things moving forward. In the end, she decided to leave. She was tired of the drama. Plus, she wasn’t thrilled to be around Evelyn. She has now put her acting career first. And she’s been keeping busy with roles on multiple scripted shows. However, she’s admitted that she isn’t completely against returning to “Basketball Wives” at some point if the cast is right. And she signed up to reunite with her “The Real World: Los Angeles” co-stars recently to film a reunion season for Paramount Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
fame10.com

Young And The Restless: Spoilers For November 2021

November can be an exciting month in the land of Genoa City. Not only are the holidays inching closer, but there’s American Thanksgiving — plus it’s sweeps month! What’s set to unfold on The Young and the Restless (Y&R) in the next four to five weeks? Jill Abbott will return with some stunning moves. Also, Phyllis and Nick split up, while Ashland faces uncertainty. Learn about these storylines and others in the below Y&R spoilers for November 2021.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy