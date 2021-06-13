Saturday Night Tunes: 2021 Juneteenth Edition Part 1

Reality television is something Tami Roman knows well. Tami Roman is widely recognized for her time on “Basketball Wives.” She had a lot of controversial moments on the show. But her altercation with Evelyn Lozada set the tone for things moving forward. In the end, she decided to leave. She was tired of the drama. Plus, she wasn’t thrilled to be around Evelyn. She has now put her acting career first. And she’s been keeping busy with roles on multiple scripted shows. However, she’s admitted that she isn’t completely against returning to “Basketball Wives” at some point if the cast is right. And she signed up to reunite with her “The Real World: Los Angeles” co-stars recently to film a reunion season for Paramount Plus.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO