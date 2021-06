We live in a heteronormative world and our workplaces are no different. It may seem that we live in a time where things are considerably better for those who are not straight. Yes, there has been significant progress since the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, New York. But we have a long, long way to go before homophobia becomes a relic of the past. Until then, it's important to know about the impact of homophobia on LGBT+ employees. In today's article, we will take a look at the discrimination they face at work -- and how it may result in depression.