UFC

Israel Adesanya cruises past Marvin Vettori during UFC 263 title defense

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe middleweight champion might not be that weak on the mat. Three months after losing a bid to become two-division champion and showing weakness in getting back on his feet once taken down, Israel Adesanya refused to be pressed by Marvin Vettori. Instead, the champion spent the bulk of his...

News Break
News Break
News Break
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC 263 Fight Preview: Israel Adesanya – Marvin Vettori

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 263, we will see a rematch for the middleweight title. The undisputed champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) returns to the middleweight division to take on a familiar foe in Marvin Vettori (17-4-1). Back at UFC 259, Adesanya attempted to become a two-division world...
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCfilmdaily.co

(#MMAStreams!’!) Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori: UFC 263 Live Streaming Free Reddit

We have two big fights on UFC 263, Adesanya vs Vettori 2in the main event, and Leon Edwards v Nate Diaz fight. Ready to stream Adesanya vs Vettori 2 through Reddit? Check all options to watch UFC 263 Live Stream Reddit Online for Free. UFC 263 will witness a huge night of MMA between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori this Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.
UFCreviewjournal.com

Adesanya dominates Vettori to retain UFC middleweight title

After Israel Adesanya suffered his first career loss in March, there were questions about how he’d bounce back. Adesanya dominated Marvin Vettori from start to finish, winning by three scores of 50-45 Saturday night at UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona, to retain the UFC middleweight title. Vettori had little success...
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 reportedly sells 600,000 pay-per-views worldwide

UFC 263 featured a pair of title fights and the return of Nate Diaz and the result was approximately 600,000 pay-per-view buys for the card. According to the Sports Business Journal, the card headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he defended his title against Marvin Vettori was another success for the UFC with around 500,000 of those buys coming domestically through ESPN+.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 salaries: Adesanya takes home $500k guaranteed, Vettori $350k

In recent years the UFC has worked hard to keep more and more of their event finances under wraps. They’ve convinced state governments to exempt their pay data from public records laws, making what were once commonly reported payouts much much rarer to come by. However, through a recent Freedom...
UFCmmanews.com

Adesanya Claps Back After Whittaker Implies He’s Overconfident

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has hit back at Robert Whittaker after the former champ claimed he isn’t as good as he thinks. “The Reaper” is expected to be the next challenger to Adesanya’s dominant 185-pound reign following Marvin Vettori’s failed attempt to capture the gold at UFC 263. But...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz criticizes Kamaru Usman’s fight booking

Nate Diaz isn’t a fan of Kamaru Usman and the opponents he is facing. At UFC 261, Usman rematched Jorge Masvidal not even a year after dominating him on Fight Island to defend his belt. Yet, “Gamebred” took the fight on just six days’ notice and had to fly around the world. Usman wanted the chance to prove how much better he was and did so in dramatic fashion as he KO’d Masvidal out cold, yet for Diaz, he isn’t impressed.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

PHOENIX – Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn’t know what comes next. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) succumbed to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday with a unanimous decision loss on the card, which took place at Gila River Arena and aired on pay-per-view. The fan-favorite said he felt he won “in the real world,” despite clearly losing four of five rounds on the scorecards.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Robert Whittaker dubs Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 performance as average, ‘Stylebender’ responds

Robert Whittaker dubbed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 performance as average, and “The Last Stylebender” responded. Adesanya defeated rival Marvin Vettori in the pair’s rematch as last weekend’s UFC 263 pay-per-view event in Glendale, Arizona. Adesanya was able to utilize his superior striking and showed improvements in his grappling as was able to win a unanimous decision over the Italian. Vettori, of course, only got the title shot against Adesanya after Whittaker was forced to decline it due to the fight’s close proximity to his matchup against Kelvin Gastelum in April. With Whittaker unable to take the fight at that time, Vettori stepped up and got the title shot instead, only Adesanya was able to go in there and win handily.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Matt Brown interested in big fights with Nick or Nate Diaz following KO win at UFC Vegas 29: “I respect them”

Matt Brown is interested in a fight against Nick Diaz or Nate Diaz following his knockout win on Saturday night. Brown, who turned 40 earlier this year, managed to get himself back in the win column in Las Vegas with an absolutely monstrous knockout win over Dhiego Lima. Brown was able to get one over on father time and, in doing so, established that he’s still very much a viable threat in the UFC’s welterweight division.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Belal Muhammad calls for Leon Edwards rematch: ‘You didn’t earn yourself a title fight’

Belal Muhammad believes he still has unfinished business with Leon Edwards and now is the time to settle the score. Early this year, Muhammad stepped in on short-notice to face Edwards in the main event of UFC Vegas 21. It was a big opportunity for Muhammad but it ended in controversy as just a few seconds into the second round, Edwards poked Muhammad in the eye, resulting in the fight being stopped as a no-contest. Afterwards, Muhammad called for a rematch but Edwards was entirely uninterested in one and the UFC moved on. As fate would have it though, both men competed on the main card of UFC 263 earlier this month, with Edwards facing fan-favorite Nate Diaz and Muhammad fighting long-time UFC standout Demian Maia. Both men picked up unanimous decision wins that night and now, Muhammad believes its the perfect time for a rematch.
UFCone37pm.com

What Is Nate Diaz’s Net Worth?

There have been a lot of conversations about fighter pay in MMA in the past couple of years, spearheaded by fighters like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal at times. In the past week or two, Paulo Costa and current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou have commented on the difference in their purses to that of Logan Paul in his recent fight against Floyd Mayweather. When Nate Diaz was asked about Ngannou’s “what are we doing wrong?” comment, his response was, “what is he doing wrong?... I’ve been doing more right than all these motherfuckers for years and years. They should have been spitting all that ‘I need money’ shit a long time ago like I was… and what happened? The stock just raised anyway.” He’s not lying. Today, Nate Diaz boasts an estimated net worth of approximately $8 million.