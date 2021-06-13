Fantasy baseball: When being safe is the wrong strategy

James McCann (NYM); FAAB Bid: 1-2% - If McCann is still available in two-catcher leagues, then stop everything, and run to your waiver wire, double or triple my FAAB recommendation, and submit your claim. However, I would venture to guess that is not the case, and this is more for one catcher leagues. In most 12 team leagues, McCann was likely drafted as one of the last catchers to come off the board and then promptly dropped when he began to struggle. Getting a start at first base two weeks ago has appeared to jump start McCann’s season, and entering play on Wednesday he was hitting .286 with three home runs and eight RBI in his last seven games prior to adding another two hits and an RBI on Wednesday. McCann is still hitting just .228 on the season, he’ll likely finish the season closer to .250, but he has power and appears to be more comfortable at the plate in recent days. While he likely will be splitting time with Tomas Nido behind the plate, McCann will be getting the majority of the playing time, and I think it is telling that New York took advantage of being in an American League park on Tuesday by using McCann at first base and Pete Alonso at DH. Going forward, if McCann picks up an additional start every 10 days or so at first base, it will be a nice bonus considering he has also been batting in the middle of the order for a shorthanded Mets team.