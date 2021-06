Whether you agree or disagree with Tottenham’s managerial appointee, you have to admire the conviction Fabio Paratici showed in making the swift and decisive choice. Paratici, who hasn’t even been confirmed as the new sporting director, didn’t take long to make an impactful splash at Tottenham. Working behind the scenes for an unknown period (no more than a couple of weeks), Paratici placed Paulo Fonseca in his crosshairs and, with Daniel Levy’s endorsement, got his man.