Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Inmate at Newport News City Jail found dead in cell

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gByFV_0aSyKoMR00
Following standard procedures, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and the Newport News Police Department will investigate the death, but investigators do not suspect foul play. Sangjib Min/Daily Press

An inmate at the Newport News City Jail was found dead Saturday night in his cell.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Andre Julian Holloway, 31, was found at 5:52 p.m. hanging in his cell. Deputies and medical staff tried to revive him, but Holloway was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m.

Following standard procedures, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and the Newport News Police Department will investigate the death, but investigators do not suspect foul play. The state Department of Corrections will also review Holloway’s death.

Holloway was booked at the jail Thursday on a possession of a Schedule I controlled substance charge.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
728
Followers
277
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Jail#Sangjib Min Daily Press#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

12 who failed to show for jury duty answer to Newport News judge

One man said he gets so much junk mail that he probably put the jury duty summons in the “junk pile” and threw it away. A woman said she saw the July 12 expiration date on a juror parking pass and mistakenly thought it was the date she to begin her jury service. Another man said he remembers seeing the jury duty summons envelope, but lost it and never got around to calling the court. Twelve ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Newport News residents failed to show up for jury duty. Now, they’ll have to tell a judge why.

Dozens of Newport News residents will appear before a Circuit Court judge Monday to explain why they failed to show up for jury duty in recent weeks. The citizens have to “show cause” for why they should not be charged with contempt of court for not responding to a jury summons. The Newport News Sheriff’s Office said that of 102 people called for jury duty in recent panels, only 37 — or just ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Newport News grand jury indicts man accused of killing rookie police officer

A Newport News grand jury has indicted a man in the dragging death of a police officer in early 2020. The panel of seven handed down indictments Monday for Vernon E. Green II on counts of second-degree murder and failing to stop at an accident in the death of rookie Officer Katherine M. “Katie” Thyne on Jan. 23, 2020. That came a few weeks after Green, 39, waived his right to a probable cause ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton police enforce loitering ban for pedestrian safety — and panhandlers could face fines

Mercury Boulevard has six of Hampton’s most dangerous intersections, between Armistead Avenue and Big Bethel Road, with the city’s highest accident rates, according to police. It was enough of a reason to begin enforcement within that section of the Coliseum Center business hub to bar loitering on medians and the public right of way. The Hampton City Council amended its city code in April, ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Woman’s alleged killer in murder-suicide received Navy burial and honors. Her family wants his body out of veterans’ cemetery.

Courtney Renee Dwyer — a 28-year-old mother of three — was found shot to death on March 23 in the back seat of a car in Newport News. A man who lived in that neighborhood, 54-year-old Gregory Lavon Curtis, was found dead on the pavement, just outside the sedan. The evidence, police say, shows that Curtis shot Dwyer, then turned the gun on himself. Although most murder-suicides are domestic ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Judge removes Hampton Public Defender’s Office from Julia Tomlin case

A Hampton judge has removed two public defenders who have been representing a mother charged with murdering her toddler in 2019. Circuit Court Judge Michael Gaten ordered the Hampton Public Defender’s Office off the Julia Tomlin case last week following a motion by Hampton’s top prosecutor who accused the office of dragging its feet. Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell asked Gaten to replace — ...
Poquoson, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Poquoson child daycare destroyed in fire

A fire Saturday night ravaged Imagination Land Child Day Care in Poquoson. Firefighters were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to the daycare at 478 Wythe Creek Road. The building was fully involved when they arrived on scene, Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bryant said in an email. “We are devastated, heartbroken, and in absolute shock,” a Facebook post Sunday from Imagination Land said. The cause and ...