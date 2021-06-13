Inmate at Newport News City Jail found dead in cell

An inmate at the Newport News City Jail was found dead Saturday night in his cell.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Andre Julian Holloway, 31, was found at 5:52 p.m. hanging in his cell. Deputies and medical staff tried to revive him, but Holloway was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m.

Following standard procedures, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and the Newport News Police Department will investigate the death, but investigators do not suspect foul play. The state Department of Corrections will also review Holloway’s death.

Holloway was booked at the jail Thursday on a possession of a Schedule I controlled substance charge.

