IN-DEPTH: Polio was just as daunting in U.S.

By Dan Sewell, , The Associated Press
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 9 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of the vaccines that will prevent it have surfaced haunting memories for Americans who lived through an earlier time when the country was swept by a virus that, for so long, appeared to have no cure or way to prevent it. They were children then. They had friends or classmates who became wheelchair-bound or dragged legs with braces. Some went to hospitals to use iron lungs they needed to breathe. Some never came home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

