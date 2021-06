We already knew 2021 was "The Year of The Injury," but we were dealt two more huge blows on Monday when Shane Bieber randomly landed on the IL and Tyler Glasnow was removed from his start. And just like that, two more top-10 starting pitchers go down. More could be on the way, too, as MLB announced their foreign substance policy, which will go into effect Monday, June 21. You can read all about it below.