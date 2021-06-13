Stephen Kessler | Horseracing, meat-eating and morality

Among the happier memories of my childhood are Saturdays at the racetrack with my dad. In between his long workweeks, sports on the weekend were a break for him, and for me the main chance to have him to myself, apart from my mom and three older siblings. Our trips to Gilmore Field to watch the Hollywood Stars of the Pacific Coast League before the Dodgers came to town in 1958, or to the Coliseum to see the Rams of the NFL, were times when we were probably the closest. The horseraces in summer at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, and in winter at Santa Anita in Arcadia with the awesome San Gabriel Mountains rising just beyond the backstretch, in some ways were the most memorable of all.