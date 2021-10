Pokemon Journeys: The Series finally reintroduced Cynthia to the anime with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the series has reached a new phase as Ash continues to climb his way through the Ultra Class of the World Coronation Series. He's been up against some tough foes on the way up, and even some familiar faces from his past through the matches so far, but he'll be coming up against some even stronger, and more familiar faces as he tries to make his way into the Top 8 of the Master Class.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO