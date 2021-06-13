Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss84U_0aSyJ7im00

The 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida have been honored in Orlando and around the world on the fifth anniversary of the attack.

Survivors, relatives of the dead and first responders gathered for a ceremony Saturday night on the grounds of the former club.

Officials say more than 600 places of worship worldwide tolled their bells 49 times Saturday, honoring each person who died in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

President Joe Biden says he will sign a bill naming the nightclub as a national memorial.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history also wounded 53 people.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse Nightclub#Massacre#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related