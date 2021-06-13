Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Iran’s Torture Mastermind Set to Become the Next President

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 8 days ago

Hollie McKay

Iran, Middle East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJvOk_0aSyIzkm00

And ultimately—it is the Iranian people themselves who are poised to suffer.

Iran’s Torture Mastermind Set to Become the Next President

It was a sweltering July afternoon in 1983 when more than a dozen Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps members knocked down Farideh Goudarzi’s aunt’s door, guns drawn. At nine months pregnant, the twenty-one-year-old could barely run, let alone walk. Under surveillance for her opposition endeavors and distribution of anti-regime leaflets, all Goudarzi could do was wait.

“I was taken straight away into an interrogation room about three by four meters with just one table in the middle used for flogging prisoners,” she said. “The floor was covered with blood. I did not know then that a lot of that fresh blood was from my husband, who disappeared two days earlier.”

Despite being days away from giving birth to her first child, Goudarz remembered being barbarically lashed with electric cables across almost every inch of her quivering body and slapped so voraciously across the face that she still suffers now with jaw arthritis and bouts of shooting pain.

“About eight men were standing there to flog me. But I remember one man most of all – he was young, maybe 21 or 22, with a dark shirt over his pants. He was standing in the corner watching the other men flog me and flog me,” Goudarzi, now 59, said. “He seemed to enjoy it. That man was Ebrahim Raisi.”

More from The National Interest Hossein Dehghan Could Win Iran’s Presidency For The Revolutionary Guards Why Iran Won’t Easily Recover from Mohammad Hejazi’s Death Arab Unity in the Middle East Can Be a Barrier to Iran’s Regional Goals

The man with the wild eyes of amusement is slated to become the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran next week.

Possible competitors to the likely frontrunner, Ebrahim Raisi, have all been prohibited from running in the June 18 election, which the international community has primarily labeled as a farce. Moreover, the seven other candidates are mostly unknown to the broader population and deemed not to pose any serious threat to Raisi, who is also the carefully curated favorite of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Even after giving birth, Goudarzi remained with her wailing, malnourished son in solitary confinement for more than six months before being slapped with a death sentence. As it turned out, Goudarzi served six years behind bars in Hamedan, listening every day as familiar faces were taken out into the dead of night and executed—including that of her husband. He was hanged using a rate in a prison courtyard.

Raisi, sixty, currently serves as Iran’s judiciary chief. He was appointed by Khamenei more than two decades ago, following a long rap sheet of Tehran loyalties and human rights abuses.

However, Goudarzi is hardly alone in nursing painful memories connected to Raisi.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Royaie, fifty-nine, was born to a middle-class family in Tehran in 1963. Just fifteen when the Shah was overthrown, he quickly found himself immersed in opposition politics. On August 30, 1981, authorities were dragged by authorities while walking down the street and taken immediately to the torture and interrogation room without any semblance of due process.

“We were made to stand in the hallway, and all you could hear were the screams of those being tortured—I remember the screams of the women being severely flogged and raped by their captors,” he said. “I had never heard anything like it. All I could do was wait.”

Royaie, also under the direction of Raisi and his comrades, recalled being shoved facedown onto that bench of torment with his hands and feet stretched and bound, his eyes covered with a thick black blindfold.

When the cable lashings became too excruciating to bear, he said a foul-smelling, blood-soaked cloth was shoved inside his mouth.

“The cables all came with different thicknesses—these guards knew exactly which ones would shock you, which ones would induce a burning sensation. They were extremely skilled at what they were doing,” Royaie continued, noting that he was eventually issued a ten-year prison term at a “kangaroo court.” “The moment I arrived in jail, authorities shaved my head and eyebrows and forced me to eat it. This was all under Ebrahim Raisi.”

Born in the once-prized Silk Road northeastern city of Mashhad in 1960, Raisi began studies to become a cleric in the holy city of Qom at just fifteen years old, joining the regime’s judiciary wing as a teen. And in the aftermath of the 1979 revolution at just nineteen, he began serving as an assistant prosecutor in Karaj, on the edges of Tehran, despite having no university education. The ultra, hardline conservative rose rapidly through the ranks during the 1980s, holding positions such as chief prosecutor of the clergy, earning membership into the Assembly of Experts and the Expediency Council, and as a Deputy Prosecutor of the Tehran revolutionary court during the 1980s.

“Raisi is the protégé of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, who trusts Raisi to protect and extend his own revolutionary legacy,” said Jim Phillips, Senior Research Fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at The Heritage Foundation. “He is a serial human rights abuser who was involved in mass killings of political dissidents in 1988 when he played an important role on a panel that sentenced thousands of political prisoners to death.”

In 1988, he was one of just four persons—later dubbed the “death committee”—selected by the then-Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to carry out the chilling fatwa to massacre and summarily execute more than 30,000 political prisoners like Goudarzi and Royaie, mostly connected to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), which Tehran continues to deem a terrorist organization for its long-standing rebellion against the government.

During the 1990s and into the 2000s, the devout regime loyalist was delegated to several influential posts, ranging from head of the General Inspector’s Organization to Iran’s Attorney General. In 2016, Raisi became leader of the robust religious foundation Astan Quds Razavi, which is the shrine of Imam Reza—the Prophet’s eighth successor according to the Duodecimal Shiites.

Raisi ran for the presidency in 2017 under Khamenei’s faction but suffered a surprise loss to the now outgoing Hassan Rouhini.

This time around, however, observers stress that all potential contenders have been eliminated from the pool. Those deemed inadequately dutiful to the religious regime have all been disqualified,

In March 2019, Khamenei selected Raisi to become Iran’s Judiciary Chief and is believed to have ordered more than 500 executions in his first two years alone. Iran is second only to China in reported total numbers of capital punishments carried out per year. Still, critics say many more likely fall into the shadow of darkness without documentation. Iran also remains one of just seven countries known to inflict the death penalty on children.

“Iran is a heavy user of the death penalty, including for offenses like drug smuggling. In Iran, politically sensitive trials sometimes last only twenty minutes or so and have seen the accused denied even basic rights like competent representation,” noted John Gay, Executive Director at The John Quincy Adams Society. “Iran’s judiciary has been a key player in detaining dissidents and dual nationals on invented or trumped-up charges.”

Furthermore, the prominent role and a public purport to “eliminate corruption” enabled Raisi to diminish the pond of possible presidential opponents in preparation for the next electoral cycle.

But despite the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to re-enter the Obama-era JCPOA, better known as the “Iran Nuclear Deal,” which President Donald Trump unceremoniously pulled out of more than three years ago, Raisi’s almost-certain ascendance to the presidency could serve a significant blow.

Raisi is a figure hostile to the West and a firm adversary to making such concessions.

“Raisi is likely to reject the relative pragmatism of current President Rouhani, boost the power and influence of the Revolutionary Guards, and take a more confrontational stance on many foreign policy issues,” Phillips projected. “He is also likely to be less tractable on the nuclear issue than Rouhani, but the Supreme Leader calls the shots on that anyway—in addition to other vital issues.”

Furthermore, Raisi’s presidency would consolidate the power of hardliners heading all branches of government. Phillips pointed out that although Iran’s president exercises relatively limited powers in Iran’s political system and plays second fiddle to the Supreme Leader, the presidency is an important stepping stone.

And ultimately—it is the Iranian people themselves who are poised to suffer.

“As a hardliner, Raisi is dedicated to upholding the Islamic Republic’s repressive, Islamist ideology,” added Jordan Steckler, Research Analyst for United Against Nuclear Iran. “Tehran continues to target political dissidents and ethnic, religious, and sexual minorities for execution and still carries out the death penalty for minors. The regime further denies the Iranian people freedom of expression, of assembly, and of the press. It has brutally cracked down on every major protest movement since the founding of the Islamic Republic. At every stage, Raisi has been a party to Iran’s systemic human rights abuses.”

Hollie McKay is a writer, author, and war crimes investigator. She previously worked as a reporter for Fox News.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Hollie Mckay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Islamic Republic Of Iran#Iranian#Revolutionary Guard Corps#The National Interest#Death Arab Unity#The Assembly Of Experts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Middle East
Country
China
Related
Middle EastNews4Jax.com

Iran's president-elect defends himself over 1988 executions

DUBAI – Iran's president-elect has called himself “a defender of human rights” after being asked directly about his involvement in the 1988 mass executions of some 5,000 people. Ebrahim Raisi made the comment Monday in a news conference with journalists, his first since winning Friday's election in a landslide. Raisi...
Middle Eastirannewsupdate.com

Iran: People Boycott Election, Vote for Regime Change

The June 18 Presidential election and the nationwide boycott on behalf of the people of Iran was the most important political event in the past year. In other words, the people’s refusal to vote for handpicked candidates declared their real desire for fundamental change and move toward freedom, justice, equality, and the rule of law.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Iran's future under a new president

Iran this past weekend elected a new president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner whose political rivals weren’t even allowed on the ballot — and who has been sanctioned by the U.S. for human rights abuses. Axios Re:Cap talks with Axios World editor David Lawler about what Raisi’s election means for Iran’s...
POTUSWashington Post

Iran’s election reveals a weakening but ruthless regime

IRAN’S PRESIDENTIAL election has revealed a regime that is concentrating around a core of ruthless ideologues even as its hold on the country is weakening. Ebrahim Raisi, the 60-year-old cleric who was proclaimed the winner of last Friday’s vote, is one of the Islamic republic’s most notorious killers: In 1988, he helped to engineer the execution of thousands of political prisoners. His emergence as a presidential candidate, and as a possible successor to his mentor, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was made possible only by the exclusion of all other prominent candidates, including the reformists who have won several past elections.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Will Biden grant Iran's Ebrahim Raisi a visa to attend the UN General Assembly?

In August, Ebrahim Raisi will become the Islamic Republic of Iran’s next president after surpassing the 50% threshold in the first round of voting. Almost immediately, Amnesty International called for an investigation into Raisi’s role in the mass execution of political prisoners, an episode for which the United States sanctioned him during the Trump administration. Raisi’s rise has been a long time coming, but the Biden administration appears focused only on what his presidency could mean for nuclear negotiations. The White House appears determined to try to conclude a deal before President Hassan Rouhani leaves office. Raisi, after all, may not reappoint Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, whose honesty and pragmatism U.S. liberals have long exaggerated.
Republic, OHCleveland Jewish News

Iran elects Khamenei protege Ebrahim Raisi to the presidency

Khamenei loyalist Ebrahim Raisi won a landslide victory in Iran’s June 18 presidential election, Iranian media reported. Raisi garnered 61.9 percent (17.9 million) of the votes versus his next-closest challenger, Mohsen Rezaei, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, who secured 11.7 percent, or 3.4 million, according to Iran’s semi-official PressTV.
POTUSAxios

Latest round of Iran nuclear talks end without deal

The sixth round of indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran ended on Sunday with progress but without a deal, according to the European Union's envoy to the negotiations. The big picture: The Biden administration has said it would like to finalize an agreement with Iran to return...
Middle Eastkosu.org

Judiciary Chief, Backed By Supreme Leader, Wins Iran Presidency

World leaders are sending congratulations to Iran's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi. As expected, Raisi won a four-candidate race in convincing fashion with the backing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Raisi now has four years to try to turn Iran's depressed economy around. NPR's Peter Kenyon is in Tehran and joins us now. Hi, Peter.
POTUSNBC News

Israel's Bennett warns against nuclear talks with Iran's 'hangmen regime'

JERUSALEM — Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal. Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected...
Middle Eastgreekherald.com

Israel PM warns world of Iran's president-elect

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said the world should "wake up" to the election of Iran's next president, stating that the "regime of brutal hangmen" Ebrahim Raisi must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction. Without mincing words, Bennett at...
Middle Eastthebharatexpressnews.com

Iran says nuclear talks will be postponed for consultations in capitals

Negotiators from Iran and six world powers will postpone talks on relaunching their 2015 nuclear deal on Sunday and return to their respective capitals for consultations, as the remaining differences cannot be easily bridged, the chief said. Iranian delegation. “We are now closer than ever to an agreement, but the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Europeans, U.S. warn Iran nuclear talks won’t be open-ended

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Western officials warned Tehran on Sunday that negotiations to revive its nuclear deal could not continue indefinitely, after the sides announced a break following the election of a new hardline president in Iran. Negotiations have been ongoing in Vienna since April to work out how...