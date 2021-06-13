Cancel
Income Tax

Help, Joe Biden or IRS! What To Do If You Never Got Your $1400 Stimulus Check

National Interest
Ethen Kim Lieser

According to the IRS, a large portion of the recent batches of stimulus payments has been heading out to recent tax filers who did not have the necessary information—such as an address and bank account and routing numbers—on file at the agency.

With the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department nearly 90 percent done with the disbursement of the third round of coronavirus stimulus checks under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan , it appears that time is quickly running out on those who have yet to receive them.

Perhaps one could just throw in the towel and go about their day, but for those who still have that fighting spirit to get their hands on what is rightfully theirs, know that there are still viable options on the table to take advantage of.

According to the IRS, a large portion of the recent batches of stimulus payments has been heading out to recent tax filers who did not have the necessary information—such as an address and bank account and routing numbers—on file at the agency.

“Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to urge people who don’t normally file a tax return and haven’t received Economic Impact Payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits they’re entitled to under the law, including tax credits such as the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit,” the IRS stated .

“Filing a 2020 tax return will also assist the IRS in determining whether someone is eligible for an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin to be disbursed this summer,” it continued.

Take note that the May 17 tax deadline has already passed, but do know that people can still apply for an extension and file by the October 15 deadline. This will give the IRS the necessary information it needs and also allow them to utilize the Recovery Rebate Credit that has been added to all returns this tax season—making it possible to claim stimulus funds from the first two rounds.

“If you didn’t get any payments or got less than the full amounts, you may qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit and must file a 2020 tax return to claim the credit even if you don’t normally file,” the IRS website states.

For those who are still missing their stimulus from the third round, these people should request an IRS payment trace , which can be completed by calling the IRS at 800-919-9835 or mailing or faxing a completed Form 3911 , “Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund.”

A last-resort option for taxpayers is to speak to a live human regarding their missing checks. The phone number is 800-919-9835, but be warned that “IRS live phone assistance is extremely limited at this time,” according to the agency’s website .

Keep in mind that the IRS also has continued to remind Americans to check their eligibility for the stimulus, as the income levels for this third round have changed. Individuals who earn as much as $75,000 in adjusted gross income , or couples making $150,000, qualify for the full $1,400, but an individual with an income of $80,000, or a couple with $160,000, will not receive a payment this time around.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn .

