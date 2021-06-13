Cancel
Presidential Election

Blinken dodges on Biden, Trump comparison: 'I'm resolutely looking forward, not backward'

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
© Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday did not directly respond to a question about the differences between President Biden and former President Trump on foreign policy, saying “I’m resolutely looking forward not backward.”

During an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Blinken said that he felt positive about the last several days of G-7 meetings, pointing to the milestone of at least 1 billion people receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine across the world, among other initiatives.

“We’re focused on the future, moving forward. We’ve had a very good couple of days with the G-7 in actually demonstrating that democracies can come together and deliver for people in real ways, real outcomes, a billion shots in arms,” Blinken said.

“That's remarkable, dealing more effectively with climate change, prohibiting financing of coal-fired plants, which is the biggest single contributor to emissions. This 'Build Back Better' for the world that I talked about, the 15 percent global corporate minimum tax that's going to give countries around the world, a stronger tax base, stronger markets for us, ultimately. So, that's what we're focused on, as well as strengthening NATO, and working with the EU and dealing with [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin,” Blinken added.

Blinken is traveling with President Biden at the G-7 summit, which concludes on Sunday.

The president will meet with NATO leaders before sitting down with Putin later this week.

The Hill

The Hill

