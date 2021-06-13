Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

G-7 leaders pledge more than 1 billion vaccines to poorer nations

By Kallyn Hobmann, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3Svp_0aSyImWZ00

According to the Associated Press, leaders of the world's wealthiest countries have pledged to give more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of the G-7 summit in England Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the promised vaccines will come from the international COVAX program.

The commitment falls short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinated at least 70% of the world's population and truly end the pandemic.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Prime Minister#The Promised#Pandemic#The Associated Press#Covax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — The leaders of the world’s richest countries have pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, endorsed a global minimum tax on multinational corporations and agreed they will work together to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and to call on Beijing to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Worldqatar-tribune.com

G7 pledges 1 bn COVID vaccine doses to poorer countries

The leaders of G7 nations promise to deliver 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, at the conclusion of a three-day summit in England. The amount will be met through a mix of countries making outright donations as well as payments to...
Public HealthVoice of America

British PM Urges G-7 Leaders to Donate COVID Vaccines

The G-7 nations announced Friday that they will donate a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and medium-income nations. The U.S., as previously announced, will donate 500 million shots, while Britain will donate 100 million. “I hope my fellow @G7 leaders will make similar pledges so that, together, we can...
Public HealthThe Decatur Daily

G-7 gathers to pledge 1B coronavirus vaccine shots for world

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk atop the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit Friday, offering elbow bumps to dignitaries and urging countries not to let the pandemic leave a lasting scar of inequality.
POTUSWashington Times

G-7 powers pledge 1 billion vaccine doses as summit kicks off in U.K.

President Biden and allied leaders pledged Friday to provide 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the developing world through 2022 as the Group of Seven nations kicked off their three-day summit with handshakes and a “family photo” on the beach in Cornwall, England. The White House confirmed the pledge...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

G-7 to commit to sharing one billion vaccines with the world

Leaders of the G-7 countries are set to pledge the distribution of 1 billion vaccines to 100 developing nations during this week’s summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday. On the eve of the summit, President Biden announced that the U.S. will purchase 500 million doses from Pfizer and will...
POTUSPOLITICO

G-7 leaders double down on vaccine donations

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Healththeedgemarkets.com

India to hold off vaccine exports until domestic demands met: AP

(June 19): India will hold off on exports of coronavirus vaccines until a “significant proportion” of its domestic population is inoculated, the head of the country’s Covid-19 task force told the Associated Press. There is no exact time frame on a lifting of restrictions on vaccine exports, the report said,...
Worldglobalrealnews.com

M’Jit El Ghrob calls on the government to approve unlicensed vaccines

Franco-Moroccan Deputy M’Jit El Groop called on the French government about the plight of French people who could not return to France because they had been vaccinated in France with unauthorized anti-Govt vaccines, such as cinoform, but not yet verified by the World Health Organization (WHO), . He urged the...
POTUSNBC News

G-7 nations pledge major climate action, with key details missing

WASHINGTON — Leaders of the G-7 club of wealthy nations took major symbolic strides toward solidifying global climate action at their U.K. summit, but stopped short of detailing how to confront two of the most pressing challenges: phasing out coal and financing the developing world’s energy transition. With palpable relief...
HealthThe Decatur Daily

The Latest: Policy switch aims to boost India's vaccinations

NEW DELHI — Every adult in India is now eligible for a free vaccine paid for by the federal government. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden to miss major COVID-19 goals: 70% vaccinated, 80M shipped doses

The Biden administration is expected to fall short in meeting two major coronavirus commitments — hitting a 70 percent vaccination​ rate by the Fourth of July and shipping 80 million vaccine doses around the world by the end of the month. The White House said Monday that the doses produced...
HealthTimes Daily

Vaccine technology transfer center to open in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization is in talks to create the first-ever technology transfer hub for coronavirus vaccines in South Africa, a move to boost supply to the continent that's desperately in need of COVID-19 shots, the head of the U.N. agency announced. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: Fiji outbreak grows rapidly, N Zealand sends $7M

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A coronavirus outbreak in Fiji is rapidly growing, with 180 new cases reported on Tuesday. The current outbreak began in April and has resulted in seven deaths and numerous restrictions, although so far the island nation has resisted a nationwide lockdown. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
Public Healthcumnockchronicle.com

Afghanistan running out of oxygen as Covid surge worsens

Afghanistan is racing to ramp up supplies of oxygen as a deadly third wave of Covid-19 worsens, a senior health official said on Saturday. The government is installing oxygen supply plants in 10 provinces where the increase in Covid cases in some areas is hovering around 65%, health ministry spokesman Ghulam Dasigi Nazary told The Associated Press.
ChinaBBC

Poorer nations 'more focused on sustainability'

Developing nations put proportionately more of their research effort into sustainability than richer countries, a Unesco study has revealed. The report, published every five years, tracks scientific research output. "We want to know what development path countries are following and the challenges they face," explained Unesco's Dr Susan Schneegans. The...
World24newshd.tv

Shehbaz concerned over coronavirus vaccine shortage

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grave concerns over the shortage of coronavirus vaccine in the country, demanding of the government for immediate provision of the vaccine, reported 24News HD TV channel. The opposition leader asked the government to plan the provision...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

UK’s vaccine watchdog is “closely monitoring” claims from 4,000 women who suffered period problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines

While all eyes are on the upcoming CDC’s emergency meeting regarding hundreds of people who suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, the UK vaccine watchdog announced over the weekend that it is “closely monitoring” claims that 4,000 women have suffered period problems after receiving the COVID-19 jab.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

The COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour. As fool.com reveals, Moderna held its...