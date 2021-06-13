Cancel
San Diego, CA

Man wounded in Little Italy stabbing

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 8 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man suffered non-life threatening wounds when he was stabbed in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The stabbing was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 500 W. Grape St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A passerby discovered the wounded man and called police but the victim did not provide information to officers, Heims said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

