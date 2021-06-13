Man wounded in Little Italy stabbing
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man suffered non-life threatening wounds when he was stabbed in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.
The stabbing was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 500 W. Grape St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
A passerby discovered the wounded man and called police but the victim did not provide information to officers, Heims said.
Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.