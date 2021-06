This is the Early Eagles Season Prediction: Part Two. This article features predictions on the Eagles games against the Chiefs, Panthers and the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a tough three game stretch for the Eagles. The only saving grace is that the Eagles will be home for their two toughest games of the season. The Eagles will need all hands-on deck to get wins from this stretch. Winning all three of these games would put the Eagles in a great position early on in the season, with the possibility of being a playoff contender. Here is the analysis and prediction of these three key games early in the season.