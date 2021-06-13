Police Investigating Hit And Run In Cass County

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit and run crash in Howard Township on Saturday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Lake Shore Drive and Barron Lake Road. The investigation found 78-year-old Mary Laubach was turning into a private driveway when her Kia Soul was struck by a blue and gray Ford Escape. The driver of the Ford Escape continued west on Lake Shore Drive. Laubach was taken to Spectrum Health Niles by Edwardsburg Ambulance with minor injuries. Police are looking for the driver of the Escape and ask anyone with information to contact them.