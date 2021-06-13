Oregonians who were vaccinated in Idaho, federal health-care facilities can still get entered into the ‘Take Your Shot’ lottery

ONTARIO — Oregonians are closing in on the goal of a 70% vaccination rate for the state, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday during her latest COVID-19 news conference. Case rates and hospitalizations are steadily declining she said. With more than 67% of Oregonians statewide having received one dose of a vaccine, that leaves about 93,000 people to be vaccinated to reach the goal, Brown said. There has been a 60% decrease in the number of deaths, she said. “We have more work to do.” Brown said.