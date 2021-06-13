Cancel
Poste Italiane 1.0

gta5-mods.com
 9 days ago

Hi, this is a Poste Italiane Retexture made by me, Rednex51. Go to >x64k/level/gta5/_citye/scentral_01/sc_00e.rpf/< and replace the file with the one in the archive. Put the file ''PosteItaliane.xml'' in the folder Spooner in menyoostuff.

www.gta5-mods.com
Retailhashicorp.com

Announcing HashiCorp Terraform 1.0 General Availability

Today at HashiConf Europe, we are pleased to announce the general availability of HashiCorp Terraform 1.0, a major milestone for interoperability, ease of upgrades, and maintenance for your automation workflows. Terraform 1.0 is immediately available for download as well as for use in HashiCorp Terraform Cloud. HashiCorp Terraform is already widely used by individuals and teams in companies large and small as the standard for multi-cloud provisioning and automation. This post takes a look at what’s new, and what the 1.0 designation means for Terraform users.
Technologygta5-mods.com

Dark Enus Super Diamond Interior 1.0

Based on GTA TBoGT and the old gen version of V, this mod changes the color of Super Diamond interior to a darker brown. Move the "spsuperd" folder in "mods\update\x64\dlcpacks" and add " dlcpacks:/spSuperD/. " to the "dlclist.xml". Special Thanks.
Softwaretechgig.com

Android security alert: Remove these 8 apps infected with Joker malware

Google reported these 8 Android applications that are laced with “Joker” malware and are removed from the Play Store. has reportedly found 8 Android applications that are laced with. Joker malware. that can secretly collect data from the user’s device and subscribe to premium formats without any consent of users.
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Gaming Mice [Addon Props] 1.0

NOTES:Read this description not the readme file because it's outdated!!. (Steps you need to do if you don't already have Addon Props installed) .Install Addon Props : https://www.gta5-mods.com/tools/addonprops. .Drag the "addonprops" folder to update\x64\dlcpacks\. (Steps you need to do to install the addon models) .Drag the ydr and ytd files...
Carsgta5-mods.com

ALX400 Stagecoach Skin 1.0

This is a Stagecoach skin for the ALX400 mod which can be found here. https://www.gta5-mods.com/vehicles/volvo-alexander-alx400-dublin-bus All credit for the model goes to them. I just made this skin to add some UK realism as stagecoach is quite prevalent across the UK. Just drag and drop in alongside the mod in...
Computerssoftpedia.com

CheckWindowsGenuine 1.0

Building your PC is always a better way than buying it already pieced together. In reality, there are a lot of people who do not have the time to get the information about doing that, or they are simply not interested in hardware configuration. Buying a complete PC usually comes...
ComputersTechRepublic

Terraform 1.0 takes DevOps to Multicloud

DevOps revolutionized how we managed servers, and HashiCorp's Terraform promises to do the same for multicloud installations. Remember how you used to run servers? Tweaking settings by hand, writing shell scripts and making a home in the server room? Then along came DevOps programs such as Ansible, Chef and Puppet, and sysadmin life became much easier. More recently we've started using not just a single public cloud, but multiple clouds (multicloud). And, whoops, while managing a single cloud is work, it's not that much trouble, but managing multicloud… that's another story. But, now years in the making HashiCorp's open-source Terraform 1.0, is finally out, and it's brought DevOps' infrastructure-as-code approach to clouds.
Technologygta5-mods.com

Dutch police siren 1.0

Installation netherlands: x64>audio>sfx>RESIDENT.rpf Right click on vehicles.awc export to openFormats (oac.) save to desktop, open Dutch police siren sleep SIREN_2 en SIREN_PA20A_WAIL in de folder vehicles op je desktop daarna sleep vehicles.oac in openiv RESIDENT.RPF done!. Installation english installation: x64>audio>sfx>RESIDENT.rpf Right click on vehicles.awc export to openFormats (oac.) save to...
Militarygta5-mods.com

Barrett M82 [Animated] 1.0

The Barrett M82, standardized by the U.S. military as the M107, is a recoil-operated, semi-automatic anti-materiel precision rifle developed by the American Barrett Firearms Manufacturing company. Photos By SinPie, <3. Features:. - Fully Animated. - High Quality Textures. - Designed to work with the GTA Scopes. (Custom Attachments Planned). FiveM...
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Algonquin Improvements [Menyoo] 1.0

Hello!! Welcome to my new map entitled "Algonquin Improvements" --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Menyoo Installation:. Go into the "Menyoo" folder and copy the file provided. Once you have done that go to the following directory:. - GTAV Directory > menyooStuff > Spooner. Place the provided "AlgonquinMapV1A" file here!. You're done with the Menyoo...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to disable TLS 1.0 in Windows 10

TLS or Transport Layer Security is a Cryptographic Protocol and is used to secure computer networking. However, we have seen the advancement of this protocol and after so many iterations using TSL 1.0 for security isn’t a good idea. In this article, we are going to see how to disable TLS 1.0 in Windows 10.
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Dr.Dre, Eazy-E, and Ice Cube Billboards 1.0

BMW E60 M5 Hamann Sidhu Moosewala Livery + Light Up Emblems (SP + Fivem) 1.0. Billboards with Dr.Dre, Eazy-E, and Ice Cube near PDM!. In my video below I also added a short lod/distance test to show from how far you will be able to see the new billboards!. Installation...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

NetProf 1.0

Versions of Windows prior to 7 had a dedicated interface for managing network profiles, but this utility was removed with the release of Windows 8. When the PC connects to an Internet access point, a new network profile is created automatically. These details are stored in the registry, which gets filled with new profiles for each new connection.
Internetgta5-mods.com

Wedding Map 1.0

Tutorial in the Tutorial.txt file. Olá comunidade, muitas pessoas esperam por isso, mas hoje esta é uma nova criação gratuita de uma loja de roupas, espero que gostem dessa criação tanto quanto eu gostei de criá-la **************** Instalação FIVEM MAPPING ****************. Mapeamento [FIVEM]:. passo 1: Copie / cole a pasta...
Technologygta5-mods.com

Vanilla Unicorn's Rooftop Billboard 1.0

5.0 / 5 estrelles (1 vot) The most famous Gentlemen's Club of the city now has a new billboard on it's rooftop!. -2 options to choose from: For Los Santos or for Los Angeles!. -"Myth-Behave" got a meaning... Credits: The images of the girl on the unicorn, the LA skyline,...
Technologygta5-mods.com

kaanlewu1's reshade preset 1.0

The mod you will download is kaanlewu1's reshade preset. 2. Put the reshade-shaders folder in the archive and kaanlewu1's reshade preset.ini file to the place where gta 5 is installed.
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

The Death Investigator Pack [Add-On] 1.0

Bravado Buffalo S - Los Santos Police Department [Add-On | Replace | Template] 1.0. For them it doesn't matter if you die in a massive mega mansion or in the middle of nowhere, death equalizes all and these brave gentlemen are here to scrape and transport your remains but also to check how natural selection took its course. OD on Deludamol or experience asphyxiation during self-pleasure like a total loser, and it's only one way from here - down to the coroner's office, get gutted like a catfish and depending on your luck: either get a proper burial or end up as someone's exquisite and lavish main dish. Lovely, isn't it?
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Franklin's House Protect 1.0

16K Atlas Map, pause menu colored map, high resolution [Outdated]. hello guys this is my first "mod" and i originally made it for myself, but then i thought i would just publish it. Let me know in the comments if you like it :D. Requirements:. Map Editor https://de.gta5-mods.com/scripts/map-editor. Script Hook...
Real Estatedwell.com

A Japanese-Inspired Villa Hits the Market on the British Virgin Islands

Boasting a private beach on Virgin Gorda, Villa Katsura brings Japanese sensibilities to the Caribbean. The owners of this beachfront oasis enlisted OBMI, a global firm known for its work in high-end hospitality, to help infuse the home with their love for Japan and Japanese art. Villa Katsura—named after Katsura Imperial Villa, a cultural heritage site in Kyoto, Japan—sits on the peninsula of Little Dix Bay on the British Virgin Islands.
Economygta5-mods.com

Pacific Bank (Retexture) 1.0

I got bored one day and decided to retexture this bank to look more fancy and nice to install this mod check the install method down here in the description. Install: Rockstar Games\Grand Theft Auto V\mods\x64h.rpf\levels\gta5\interiors\v_int_5.rpf\