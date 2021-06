Star Trek: Picard fans may have expected things would get wacky in Season 2 after it was announced that John de Lancie's Q would be a part of the new season, and now we may finally have an idea of what he'll be up to. Time is being played with in Season 2 of the Paramount+ sci-fi series, and it would appear that means changes are coming for all the Picard crew, but most of all Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine.