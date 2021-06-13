Summer Reading Highlights Next Stage of Reopening Plan at Saline District Library
Summer is here, and with it comes Summer Reading for all ages! This year’s theme is “Tails & Tales,” and beginning June 14, everyone is invited to sign up online, keep track of your reading over the summer, win prizes, and have fun. We have all sorts of great events, storytimes, take-and-make crafts, book clubs, and more planned for the summer as well. Visit our online events calendar for all the details!thesalinepost.com